Astro (ASTRO) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Astro (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Astro has traded flat against the US dollar. Astro has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Astro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astro token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00006053 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00139577 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00223385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.47 or 0.10396516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Astro Token Profile

Astro’s genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Astro’s total supply is 6,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,313,833 tokens. The official message board for Astro is medium.com/astronaut-capital. Astro’s official Twitter account is @astronautcap. The Reddit community for Astro is /r/astronautcapital. Astro’s official website is astronaut.capital.

Buying and Selling Astro

Astro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

