Athersys (ATHX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of Athersys stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,058. The firm has a market cap of $259.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -0.35. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 58.74% and a negative net margin of 108.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 517,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,661.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 214.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 50.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 21.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 377.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,835 shares during the period. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

