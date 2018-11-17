Atico Mining (ATY) Earns “Buy” Rating from M Partners

M Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Atico Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, August 20th.

Atico Mining stock remained flat at $C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday. 14,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.80.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atico Mining will post 0.059999995714286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

