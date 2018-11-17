ATLANT Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $21,756.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00139017 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00224184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.39 or 0.10296905 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009770 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,551,901 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

