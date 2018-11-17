Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 26.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 73,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,003.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 124,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $944.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,597 shares of company stock valued at $104,117,353. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research lifted their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.12.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

