Atrion Co. (ATRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $300.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Atrion an industry rank of 147 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ATRI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $725.01. 6,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.56. Atrion has a one year low of $516.85 and a one year high of $734.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth approximately $8,700,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 21.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,658,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 5.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,912,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,642,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

