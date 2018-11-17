Auctus Price Reaches $0.0395 on Top Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $673,029.00 and approximately $7,919.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,044,553 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

