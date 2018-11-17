Aukett Swanke (AUK) Trading Down 15.2%

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) shares traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 118,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 43,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).
Aukett Swanke Company Profile (LON:AUK)
Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.
