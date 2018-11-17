Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 30543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/automotive-properties-real-est-invt-tr-apr-un-sets-new-1-year-low-at-9-75.html.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.