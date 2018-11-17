Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.75

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 30543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.21.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile (TSE:APR.UN)
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.
Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.