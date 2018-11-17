Avangrid Inc (AGR) Shares Bought by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 75.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 318,900 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 179.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 48,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 310,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,368,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

