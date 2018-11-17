Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) has been assigned a $10.00 target price by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATXI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -2.35.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

