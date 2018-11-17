AXA Equitable (EQH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

EQH stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 11.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

