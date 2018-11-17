Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.17% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 839,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.82 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

