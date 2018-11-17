Azul (AZUL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Azul reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the third quarter of 2018. The top line also increased on a year-over-year basis, aided by higher passenger revenues. Solid demand for air travel contributed to 20.9% rise in passenger revenues. Results in the quarter were also boosted by the company's encouraging fleet modernization efforts. In fact, shares of the company have gained 13.3% against the industry's decline of 16.6%. However, rising fuel costs and depreciation in the Brazilian currency are major headwinds for the company. Due to these concerns, the company has trimmed its guidance for current-year operating margin to 9%, from the previous 9-11%. Also, unit costs are now predicted to decline around 1% in 2018 compared with the previous projection of a fall of 1-3%. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Azul from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 675,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of -1.66. Azul has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

