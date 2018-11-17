B. Riley Trims Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Target Price to $12.00

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

CTT opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.98. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 90.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -158.82%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,374.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth $251,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth $2,670,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth $204,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, well-timed real estate sales and investment management. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

