B2Gold (BTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.57

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.57. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 2625880 shares.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.48 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,908 shares during the last quarter.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

