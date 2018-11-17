Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) versus Bloom Energy (BE) Head-To-Head Review

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ballard Power Systems and Bloom Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bloom Energy 1 4 3 0 2.25

Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.67%. Bloom Energy has a consensus target price of $24.86, suggesting a potential upside of 54.97%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Ballard Power Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Bloom Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $121.30 million 4.20 -$8.04 million ($0.03) -94.33 Bloom Energy $375.99 million 4.53 -$262.59 million N/A N/A

Ballard Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -17.29% -14.64% -9.98% Bloom Energy -32.18% N/A -16.88%

Summary

Bloom Energy beats Ballard Power Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications. It also offers stationary power products, such as FCgen-1020ACS and FCgen-H2PM fuel cell stacks for backup power system applications; and ClearGen for distributed generation system applications. In addition, the company provides unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) power products comprising FCair-600 and FCair-1200 fuel cell products for UAVs power system applications. Further, it offers portable power products, including SPM-622 and VPM-402 for power management applications; and adaptive battery chargers for portable battery charging applications. Additionally, the company provides technology solutions comprising engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

