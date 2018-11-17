Banco Santander (SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,798 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 925,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 219,229 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 168,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 136,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,609,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,695,000 after purchasing an additional 609,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 623,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.