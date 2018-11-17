Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.07 Million Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (MSF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 908,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 42.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 36.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSF opened at $16.63 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Profile

There is no company description available for MS Emerging Markets Fund.

