Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.13 Million Position in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of C&J Energy Services worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Feinberg Stephen increased its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Feinberg Stephen now owns 691,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 541,712 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 103,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CJ opened at $18.31 on Friday. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 0.78.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CJ. Citigroup set a $22.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.54.

C&J Energy Services Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

