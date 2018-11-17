Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,952 Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,061 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,617,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 576.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376,142 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on Golden Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on Golden Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas Edwin Haas purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $33,066.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,152.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Protell purchased 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,732.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,040 shares of company stock worth $268,367 and sold 210,024 shares worth $5,390,719. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $400.84 million, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.26). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/bank-of-america-corp-de-sells-3952-shares-of-golden-entertainment-inc-gden.html.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.