Bank of America Upgrades Realty Income (O) to Buy

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Shares of O traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.79. 2,113,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,388. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $172,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $178,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

