Bank of Montreal Can Has $585,000 Position in Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Baozun were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Baozun by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 105,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,609 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Baozun Inc has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 3.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.87. Baozun had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/bank-of-montreal-can-has-585000-position-in-baozun-inc-bzun.html.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.