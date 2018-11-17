Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $56.52 Million Position in ITT Inc (ITT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $56,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,747,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,973,000 after purchasing an additional 100,364 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $56.18 on Friday. ITT Inc has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

