Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,076 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Ashland Global worth $55,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $193,647.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $82.30 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,076 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-6076-shares-of-ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash.html.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.