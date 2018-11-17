Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $54,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Flowers Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $22.82.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $923.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.90%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

