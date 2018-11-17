Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Price Target Cut to C$85.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.92.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$70.97. 1,289,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,777. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$69.01 and a 1-year high of C$85.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.46999992416244 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, Director Brian J. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$75.18 per share, with a total value of C$375,900.00. Also, Director Aaron William Regent acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$74.87 per share, with a total value of C$247,071.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,223.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.