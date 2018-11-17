BankUnited (BKU) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BankUnited from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 target price on BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

NYSE:BKU opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. BankUnited has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 46.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $31,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clinton Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in BankUnited by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

