BankUnited (BKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 target price on shares of BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BankUnited by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BankUnited by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 479,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.