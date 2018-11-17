Baozun (BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $32.49

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $32.49. Baozun shares last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 2238609 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 3.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.85%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Baozun by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Baozun by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

