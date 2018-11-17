Barclays Lowers KB Home (KBH) Price Target to $21.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $115,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KB Home by 989.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

