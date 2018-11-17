Barclays Raises Alaska Air Group (ALK) Price Target to $75.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.60. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 36,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.