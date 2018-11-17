Barrington Research Comments on SurModics, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SRDX)

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SurModics in a report released on Monday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SurModics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on SurModics to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. SurModics has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $775.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.41, a P/E/G ratio of 193.63 and a beta of 0.90.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SurModics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SurModics during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SurModics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SurModics during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in SurModics during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregg S. Sutton sold 14,824 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,099,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,537,641. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

