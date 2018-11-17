Barrington Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our MARKET PERFORM rating: The performance of the stock remains significantly influenced by structural and financial issues, including the sale of properties. Following many years of uncertainty, there appears to be an increasing opportunity that a resolution could be developed that would eventually result in separate, publicly-traded entities in the outdoor and radio broadcasting industries, with lHeart expected to exit bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2019. This development could be a major plus for CCO. Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor advertising company, which engages in the provision of advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays, and other out-of-home advertising displays. It operates its business through the Outdoor segment.””

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 264.50 and a beta of 1.47. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $663.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 54.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Litespeed Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

