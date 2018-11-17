Baxter International (BAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $1,639,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 62.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 267,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 154.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,330,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 336,950 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.