Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €100.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.61 ($110.02).

BAYN opened at €62.59 ($72.78) on Tuesday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

