Beazley (BEZ) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beazley to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 575 ($7.51).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 527 ($6.89) on Wednesday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 422.15 ($5.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579 ($7.57).

In other Beazley news, insider George Blunden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £29,350 ($38,350.97).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

