Bechtle (BC8) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.90 ($74.30) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.49 ($100.57).

Get Bechtle alerts:

ETR:BC8 traded down €4.90 ($5.70) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €71.65 ($83.31). 213,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €48.83 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €75.40 ($87.67).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.