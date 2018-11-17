Benchmark Cuts YY (YY) Price Target to $106.00

YY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price target cut by Benchmark to $106.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. CLSA set a $125.00 price target on shares of YY and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. YY has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. YY had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YY will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in YY by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in YY by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 71,657 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in YY by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in YY by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in YY by 667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 496,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after buying an additional 432,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

