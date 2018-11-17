Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Lanxess (LXS)

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LXS. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cfra set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.48 ($81.95).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS stock opened at €52.42 ($60.95) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a fifty-two week high of €74.50 ($86.63).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.