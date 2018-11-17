Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Performance Food Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,739,543 shares in the company, valued at $57,404,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 22,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $749,989.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,757,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,153,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,416. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC opened at $33.19 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/bessemer-group-inc-raises-position-in-performance-food-group-co-pfgc.html.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.