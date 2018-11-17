Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens set a $84.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Murphy USA stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

