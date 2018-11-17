BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 55.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $363,649.00 and $159.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,094,908,902 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

