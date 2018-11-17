BidaskClub Downgrades LogMeIn (LOGM) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.10.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $87.64. 754,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,050. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $1,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,058,800. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,472,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 24.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 20.7% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 151,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

