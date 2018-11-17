BidaskClub Lowers SeaSpine (SPNE) to Hold

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $298.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.19. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. Analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 4,564 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $67,182.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Henneman III sold 3,407 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $49,912.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 927,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 491,379 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.