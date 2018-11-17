BidaskClub Lowers Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 67.73%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.82%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hollis bought 3,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.68 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $572,908.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,429.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,610,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after buying an additional 167,826 shares in the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

