BidaskClub Upgrades Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

NASDAQ COKE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.97. 30,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,304. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 1.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 89.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

