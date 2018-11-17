BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (BFRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 92.12% and a negative return on equity of 123.87%.

Shares of BFRA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.64. 3,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984. The company has a market capitalization of $283.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $17.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 391,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR accounts for about 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

