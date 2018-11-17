BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of BMRN opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.84 and a beta of 1.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $370,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,051,439.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $829,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $204,025,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $94,200,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,461,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,725,000 after buying an additional 628,738 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 523,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,210,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,026,000 after purchasing an additional 362,531 shares in the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

