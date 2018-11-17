Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073. Bion Environmental Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solution to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams.

